Dream Center is one of many warming canters open to the public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–With another cold night in store and more frigid temperatures expected this week, various warming centers are ready to keep Peorians out of the bitter conditions.

Dream Center Peoria is one of multiple options in town, allowing those seeking relief from the cold a place to warm up.

They accept parents, children, and single-parent families.

The dream center provides food, showers, and beds for those looking for a warm place to sleep.

“They’re really grateful. They’re really grateful for the services we offer. We also case manage them while they’re here and try to see what’s going on in their life and see if we can’t make a difference there,” said Dream Center Peoria Homeless and Housing Director Kristy Schofield.

Peoria’s fire stations and the Police Department’s lobby are open to those trying to get some heat.

However, the public would have to disperse if fire crews must respond to a call.

Those seeking the heat are required to adhere to the city’s COVID-19 policies while in those public warming centers.