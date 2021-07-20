Dream Center kitchen ready for construction after $40,000 donation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Ameren writing a check to the tune of $40 thousand for a new kitchen in Peoria’s Dream Center.

Dream Center Peoria design, to be completed by December

The Executive Director, Andy King said after this donation they have met their goal and it’s time for construction to begin. The Dream Center serves more than 70,000 meals a year and the director said this new kitchen will keep up with the need and much more.

The 2-story kitchen will be home to cooked meals for the community and for the DCP Mobile Truck. It will also be home to a trade school, teaching area kids culinary skills.

King said they started raising money in January but halted during the pandemic. King, overwhelmed with the amount of support and money raised from the community.

“Within that 6 weeks we were able to raise that $550,000 need to be able to start this project in the next few weeks and we aim to have it open by Christmas day we want to do a Christmas meal out of our kitchen on Christmas day,” said King.

Construction will start in August.