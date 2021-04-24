Dream Center launches mobile initiative during day of community service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 200 people in Peoria served the city through several community projects Saturday, April 24.

As a part of the day of giving back, leaders from the Dream Center launched a new mobile initiative at Glen Oak Primary School. It features an on-the-go hair salon with access to four clean showers.

Volunteers also handed out lunch and clothes to people who stopped by.

Dream Center Director of Ministries Sherri Ernst said it’s bringing help directly to people who might not have access to these resources otherwise.

“We’re excited to get started going out into neighborhoods that can use help, that is what we are here to do. Try to impact families living in poverty. So, everything out here right now is free and we just want to be able to help people, give people a hand up,” Ernst said.

Dream Center leaders said the next step of the mobile initiative is to add an accessible laundry unit.