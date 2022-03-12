PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dream Center of Peoria (DCP) held its annual “PROMise of Hope” event this weekend.

Local high school girls came out to get a free dress along with accessories such as jewelry and shoes.

The event’s coordinator, Alyson Glenn, said it’s a special event they’ve put on for 10 years.

“We do this so that families don’t have to worry about being able to afford dresses for their daughters,” Glenn said.

Each high school girl was given a personal shopper to help them find their prom look.

Tianna Garcia, a local high school student, said it’s an experience you can not get from a department store.

“When you grow up the way I do it’s like you don’t really look for what you want, you look for like what’s best, but here you don’t have to worry about things you would in a store,” Garcia said.

The DCP created a safe space for high school girls to shop while embracing themselves.

“These girls, in high school, it’s just about being a teenager. You’re not an adult, you’re not a kid anymore, but we want to ignite that purpose in you, and we want to give dignity by helping you find beautiful dresses,” said Glenn.

Glenn also said donations are welcomed all year round.