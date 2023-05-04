PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois has contributed $40,000 to help Dream Center Peoria operate a food truck in some of the city’s low-income neighborhoods, the organizations announced Thursday.

Dream Center Peoria said the food truck “was designed to serve hot meals on demand in poverty-stricken areas outside of their brick-and-mortar location.”

The vehicle will be set up with modern kitchen equipment, allowing staff and volunteers to provide guests with safe and nutritional meals in areas where food may be scarce and poverty rates are high, the organization said.

“Our mobile units are an incredible opportunity to connect people who can’t make it to our door

with services that many of us take for granted,” Dream Center Executive Director Andy King said. “Ameren Illinois has a strong reputation for giving in our community and has partnered with DCP many times to impact thousands of lives. We are excited to partner with them to launch this truck and meet thousands of needs.”

A $40,000 gift from Ameren Illinois helped underwrite the purchase, wrap, and culinary

equipment for the truck that will be used to provide thousands of meals each year at multiple

locations.

The utility will present DCP with the check at 10 a.m. May 9, at the Dream Center Peoria building. The truck will be there for people to see. To see the mobile units, view a schedule of their stops, or sign up to volunteer on a truck, visit dreamcenterpeoria.org