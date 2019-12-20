Dream Center Peoria celebrates expansion

PEORIA, Ill. — Dream Center Peoria (DCP) is celebrating its renovated homeless shelter, ready just in time for Christmas.

The Dream Center began renovation to expand the downtown shelter in August, in response to an increased shelter need for homeless women, families, and children.

DCP had a ribbon cutting with community members to celebrate the $1.1 million phase 1 expansion and revealed the facility, which is on two floors and includes more than 125 beds, a full dining room, serving kitchen, designated rooms for women escaping human trafficking, and rooms for homeless pregnant women.

Early next year, the DCP will start the $800,000 phase 2 project that includes renovating two racquetball courts to house a full commercial and teaching kitchen, as well as more food storage. The Dream Center serves between 70,000-80,000 meals a year.

The fourth floor has many new tables, chairs, couches, and wooden floors.

The expansion is being called “The Shelter.”