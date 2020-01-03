Dream Center Peoria changing policies following a fight

PEORIA, Ill. — Sunday, dozens of teenagers were involved in a fight outside of Dream Center Peoria. Peoria Police were called to break up the brawl around 11 p.m. Officers said over 70 kids attempted to fight.

This happened during a Holiday Party hosted by the Dream Center.

“This is the first time we have ever had this situation to occur here within a youth function,” Dream Center Youth Director, Robbie Chriss said.

Chriss said the initial fight started inside of the party between about five children. Staff broke the fight up and escorted the kids outside. After police officers arrived to control the situation they arrested one 17-year-old boy for resisting and obstruction.

Lakisha Brown is the mother of two boys who were involved in the fight. She said it’s frustrating that her sons and the other children were fighting. Brown said the Dream Center is doing its job, but believes parents need to step in to keep kids on the right track.

“I think we should be able to bring each other together, try to get a solution,” Brown said.

Brown suggests the parents bring all of their kids together for leisurely outings to end continued hostility.

Chriss said the center is usually peaceful and is working to make sure the atmosphere does not change.

“We have to do better as leaders to acknowledge our mishaps and maybe our disconnect and make sure that we bring things back to a connecting point to help young men that are struggling and young ladies,” he said.

The Dream Center staff will implement new policies soon that will ensure the safety of all who enter the building.

“I will say our protocol with that is we [are going to] be more of in house with our kids and they can invite individuals,” Project 309 site manager, Jojo Winters said.

Kids will be required to carry membership cards and their parents must sign off on all activities. There will be consequences for all involved in Sunday’s fight.

Until further notice, they are banned from anything we have going on until we can take them through the process of healing and learning the proper mannerisms and behavior and culture that dream center has established for our youth. Robbie Chriss, Dream Center Peoria Youth Director

Chriss said those fighting are not directly connected with the 309 Project, which is an afterschool program hosted at the Dream Center. The holiday party was an event open to the public.

Also, he said the center will continue to serve the youth however necessary. Kids are provided with productive programming that promotes growth. The afterschool program has introduced them to music, cooking and woodshop classes.