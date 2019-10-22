Dream Center Peoria encourages neighbors to be ‘Rooted’ in the community

PEORIA, Ill. — Dream Center Peoria hosted an annual gathering titled “Rooted” on Monday.

The executive director, Andy King, highlighted areas where people immersed in the community are making a difference.

The center prides itself on helping others. Volunteers, supporters, and donors celebrated working with the dream center and helped people throughout the year.

They’re looking ahead working toward new goals for the next year.

King said it’s important to find the need of the community. He adds that what Peoria needs most is to come together and give love to communities that may have been neglected.

When you get close to poverty you start seeing solutions to it, so the more people coming closer to that the more solutions we can see [and] the more impact we can have. Andy King, Dream Center Peoria Executive Director

He mentions the importance of solidarity emphasizing that it can make a huge impact in Peoria.