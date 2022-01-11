Dream Center Peoria finishing up repairs after building flooded in December

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From doused in water to housing people again, the Dream Center in Peoria is back up and running after the center flooded in December.

Since 2012 the center has provided more than 11,000 people with a comfortable night’s sleep but parts of the building were flooded in late 2021 and forced people out of the building.

“It was devastating because there was so much water,” said Schofield

A company was installing a new system when the main sprinklers were tripped.

“Water started pouring from the ceiling on top of us, so immediately we shut off the lights, unplugged all the technology, and we ended up having 15 buckets of water,” said Bailey.

The Homeless and Housing Director, Kristy Schofield said more than 100 people staying in the shelter were forced to leave.

“When the sprinklers went off, they went off underneath the fourth floor, down the third floor and all the way down to the basement,” said Schofield

In their time of need, Schofield said help was right around the corner. The Peoria Rescue Ministry, Riverside Community Church, and Four Points by Sheraton assisted with temporary shelter. Dream Center guests returned one day later.

“We did everything on the fourth floor while they were still working on the third floor, [and] now we are able to … sleep on the third floor which is really nice,” said Schofield

The Director of Development at the Dream Center, Denise Bailey, said while it was hard to overcome this hurdle, the support from the community was endless.

“We have been so blessed by it although it was stressful for our guests and our residents we can see the blessing on this side of it,” said Bailey.

With repairs coming to an end Bailey said The Dream Center is open and offering housing arrangements, for women, children and families.

The Dream Center can be reached at 309-676-3000.