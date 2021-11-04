Dream Center Peoria gives out hundreds of brand new winter coats

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria is working to keep Peoria’s residents warm this upcoming winter season, holding their first winter coat giveaway event, Thursday, Nov. 4.

The organization received a donation of 300 coats from Blue Cross Blue Shield Illinois. Denise Bailey, Dream Center’s Director of Development, said this is the largest donation of new, cold-weather clothing they’ve received.

“These are brand new–full sizes and child sizes up through adult XL,” Bailey said. “There’s a great assortment.”

Bailey said a top priority for them is making sure people can stay warm and safe during colder months.

“Poverty in the Peoria area is above 19 percent, which is much higher than even than Cook County, so we know that there are people struggling to purchase coats, and hats and gloves,” Bailey said.

Coats came in kids’ sizes, ranging from ages five to 18, as well as adult sizes up to extra-extra-large. Each person could choose a coat, hat, and a pair of gloves.

Bailey said they handed out over half of the coats on Thursday, but people will have another chance to grab a coat and accessories on Nov. 13. She said they take donations year-round and have more free winter gear available at their Hope Store inside the center.

To learn more about Dream Center Peoria and donating, visit their website.