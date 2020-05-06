Dream Center Peoria hands out free groceries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Food drive donations to Dream Center Peoria are helping people who’ve fallen on hard times.

“We’ve been collecting items for the last month or so,” said Executive Director Andy King.

King says the initiative quickly grew into something bigger.

“We also started hearing needs not just from people we work with, but also people who had lost jobs,” said King.

On Wednesday, Dream Center hosted a grocery giveaway for anyone in need.

“They’re doing a good thing,” said Wayne Burks, who picked up a bag of groceries.

Volunteers packed 300 bags of food to hand out first come first serve.

“I appreciate what the dream center is doing right now,” said Burks.

Each bag is filled with 15 items like canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and mac and cheese.

“We just felt it would be a great way to bless people in the community that are just needing help,” said King.

King says the abundance of donations made the grocery giveaway possible. Depending on the donations Dream Center receives, they hope to continue helping Peorians.

Donations are accepted three times a week:

Great Oaks Community Church – Germantown Hills Campus on Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon

Dream Center Peoria on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon

Northwoods Community Church – Peoria Campus, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon

Donations can be dropped off through a contact free process.