Dream Center Peoria is now limiting its food distribution days

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After eight weeks of distributing food during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dream Center Peoria is now limiting distribution days.

The non-profit organization has distributed food for three days out of the week at Great Oaks Church in Germantown Hills, Northwoods Church, and its downtown Peoria location.

Andy King, executive director, said they’ll now only distribute food one day a week until July.

He said now that people are going back to work, he sees the need dwindling.

“We just felt that now is the right time,” King said. “Because of the overwhelming response, we actually have food for another month and a half or more to be able to carry on and serve people who still may be in need.”

King said going forward, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon people can still come to the Dream Center for free groceries.