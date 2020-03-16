Dream Center Peoria makes adjustments in response to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Leadership at Dream Center Peoria is making sure the facility is safe to prevent the spread of the virus.

Executive director, Andy King says he has established sanitation stations through the building.

King says Dream Center feeds a lot of people and is also a home. He says a new rule is in place when it comes to serving meals.

“We will be serving all of our meals, instead of allowing them to pick what they want. With as many things that we are doing, cleaning has gone up even more so, and we were pretty crazy before this all happened,” said King.

King says the homeless shelter is a lifeline for many and can’t be shut down.

“We want to make sure we are serving them well, we can’t shut that down, we can’t send them home. For a lot of people, this is home. So when it comes to our homeless shelter, especially, we are gonna have sanitation areas throughout the facility. In fact, to even go through the doors, people have to use those,” remarked King.

The Dream Center will be open from noon to four pm through Thursday of this week. Students can get meals and mentoring during that time.