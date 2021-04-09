Dream Center Peoria still handing out dresses despite prom cancellations

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Although prom is canceled at most high schools this spring, Dream Center Peoria still wants to offer girls that do have a prom night to attend a chance to dress up at no cost.

During the PROMise of Hope event, Dream Center offers girls from low-income households the opportunity to pick out a complete prom outfit for free.

Alyson Glenn, the non-profit’s Cares Director, said due to the lack of proms happening this year in the area, they won’t be holding their usual large, one-day event. Instead, she said they are taking one on one appointments to pick out dresses due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“They need to call the dream center, they need to set up an appointment, or have their school counselor set up an appointment,” Glenn said.

Glenn said they have around 1000 dresses donated from more than 20 local dress shops, in a full range of sizes and many are brand new.

“There are all kinds of beautiful, gorgeous dresses,” Glenn said. “They range from all different styles, from the princess, fluffy style to the mermaid styles.”

She said even though dressing up on prom isn’t everything, the event is still important to hold for the girls that need it, and especially for the families who financially struggled this past year.

“This year I think would be even more of a reason to come down and to get a dress,” Glenn said. “It brings dignity to the girls that wouldn’t be able to afford a dress, that might not even go to prom because of not having that luxury.”

Glenn said they will be giving out dresses by appointment until the end of prom season, around mid-May.

To learn more about Dream Center Peoria and the services they offer, visit their website.