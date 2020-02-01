Dream Center Peoria taking their mission to the streets

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Dream Center Peoria is taking its’ services and bringing them into Peoria neighborhoods. On Saturday, Dream Center Peoria kicked off the first steps to its ‘Here for Good’ campaign.

“It’s essentially going to equip the same people to knock on the same doors of the same neighborhoods one Saturday a month,” said Dream Center CARES director, Seth Major.

Seth Major says its neighborhoods that the Dream Center considers historically uncared for.

“It’s not that there are not good things happening in those neighborhoods, but it’s that over time, there have been less access and fewer opportunities for the residents. There have been generations of relational neglect,” Major said.

George Taseff, a public defense attorney says criminalization can destroy neighborhoods. He says while effective policing is important, people need a more personal touch.

“What our community needs are relationship building. We need care, we need trust,” Taseff said.

The campaigns’ goal is simple, get out into neighborhoods, make a relationship and hopefully better people’s lives.

“We hope to see relationships formed for people in more of our neglected neighborhoods of Peoria to know that there are people who want to know their story and care about them. What we hope to see out of that is lives to be changed little-by-little,” Major said.

“People need people in their lives. By knowing our neighbors and loving our neighbors, the quality of our lives across the board improves.” Taseff said.

That’s why Taseff got involved. And encourages others to do the same.

“I had a particularly frustrating day in federal court and decided, I can’t stand this anymore–seeing more and more people going to prison,” Taseff said.

Here for Good will officially launch next month on March 7. If you want to find out more about the campaign or to sign up, head to the Dream Center’s website.