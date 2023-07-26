PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dream Center Peoria will distribute 2,000 backpacks to area students returning to school on Saturday, July 29.

The agency was able to continue its program with the help of local donors and volunteers. The distribution will occur from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the bags filled with school supplies, students will have access to medical professionals for physicals, dental checks, immunizations, and more. Also on this day, the center’s mobile hair salon will provide hair cuts.

“Backpack Peoria remains a flagship project for our organization. We have become a one-stop shop for many families in our community who need support for a child returning to school this fall. These bags, packed with care and supplies, allow children to meet their first day of school with confidence, armed with tools to succeed. We are excited to open the doors for another year and meet thousands of needs, ” says Andy King, the center’s executive director.

Both private and business donations have made it possible for Dream Center to fully fund the give-away so that no student is charged for services on that day. For more information or to sign up to volunteer visit dreamcenterpeoria.org.