Dream Center Peoria wants neighbors to know it’s ‘Here for Good’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria is starting a new initiative to connect with more neighbors in the area.

Leaders hope a new program called ‘Here for Good‘ will build relationships in the community.

On Saturday, team members will go door to door in the Near North neighborhood meeting neighbors.

“Every single home that is visited by someone that’s on a Here for Good team just knows that they’re seen, knows that they are cared about. We want people to feel encouraged and that’s our biggest priority with this initiative,” said DCP Cares director Seth Major.

Major says volunteers will canvass on the first Saturday of every month, creating friendships and investing in the area.

“We want to be able to encourage people and just express dignity toward them and hopefully that may result in some positive change,” said Major.

People can get involved with the initiative by filling out an interest form online.