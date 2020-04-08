Dream Center steps up to help fill food gap for those in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The current COVID-19 pandemic has created additional financial struggles for many families in the area. These struggles inspired those at the Dream Center to find a way to ease some of the burden.

Andy King, the center’s executive director, said they decided to start a new program called DCP Food where three days out of the week people can drop off non-perishable food and toiletries which will be distributed to low to no income families in the area.

“We know that there are families that find it hard to even get to grocery stores because of them being in a food desert area,” King said. “So, we’re able to rally around the community to bring food here and we’re like the conduit to get food to those families.”

King said he hopes to help students and families who the center works with as well as those who live in the Dream Center’s apartment complex. However, he said this program would only be temporary until the pandemic settles down.

“We’re not wanting to start a new food bank in town or anything,” King said. “This is just to be able to fill that gap right now.”

This initiative has inspired those in the community, like Ashley Galat, to help out and donate what they can.

“I just feel like I have the responsibility to take what God’s given me and share it with the community,” Galat said. “So when we have extra we can give it and hopefully at any point if we’re in need the community will step up and help us out as well.”

King said the drop off dates are Tuesday at Great Oaks Community Church (Germantown Hills Campus), Wednesday at Dream Center Peoria (DCP), and Northwoods Community Church (Peoria Campus) from 10 a.m. until noon.