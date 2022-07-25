PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in Peoria can receive free school supplies, uniform gift cards, and more at Dream Center Peoria’s Backpack Peoria event Saturday to help kick off the school year.

More than 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away for free at this yearly back-to-school event. Backpacks are available to any student grade K-12 who is present.

Additionally, the first 500 District 150 students grade K-8 will receive a $10 uniform gift card to Sam Harris Uniforms.

Medical professionals will be on-site as well to perform required school physicals, dental exams, and administer immunizations.

Dream Center Peoria (DCP) is also partnering with DCP Mobile Hair Salon and the Hope Store to have on-site haircuts and clothing for students in need.

Backpack Peoria will be held Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event’s drive-through line will be in Unity Point Methodist Hospital’s parking lot, and the walk-up location will be in DCP’s Hamilton Street parking lot.