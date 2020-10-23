Dream center to offer mobile showers to the Peoria homeless community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dream center Peoria offering mobile showers to the homeless community around Peoria.

The center received more than 30 thousand dollars through donations, including donations from the JOLT center and Zion Coffee, to fund the mobile showers.

The Dream Center said the mobile truck has four bathrooms, each with a shower, toilet, and sink.

Dream center director Andy King said this is the start of one of four service trucks to help those in need.

“Our aim is to go into areas of the city where there may be low-income families or the homeless who may need some help whether it is a shower or a haircut. We just want to be able to go in and do that,” King said.

By next year, the Dream Center says they plan to have a food truck, and a mobile laundry, and a hair shop. Donations can be made on their website to help reach their goal.

