Dream Center’s mobile vans bring showers and haircuts to Peoria’s unsheltered population

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A non-profit organization serving families living in poverty brought its services to those who cannot reach its facility Monday.

Dream Center Peoria held a community outreach event featuring its DCP Mobile vans, offering haircuts, showers, and laundry services. They also provided hot meals and bins of clothing for people to take.

“It’s amazing… We serve close to 30,000 people at the Dream Center each year, and to now to be able to take it to somewhere where people normally can’t get to us is massive because we always know there’s a need in the community, not everyone can get to Dream Center,” said Executive Director Andy King.

King said he got the idea from seeing mobile vans in big cities offering showers and haircuts, but nothing together.

“We just had a gentleman who had a huge head of hair, a huge beard, he just wanted it shaved off, just because it’s the middle of summer, and he was like ‘oh freedom’. So, I think the dignity element of having a shower and being able to have your haircut together is a real big deal,” he said.

King said they hope to get a mobile food van soon, and the goal is to offer mobile events twice a week.

The Illinois National Guard was also on-hand to give COVID-19 vaccines to those interested.