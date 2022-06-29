BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend is Independence Day weekend, meaning many fireworks shows, professional or amateur, and dry weather is causing heightened concerns of fires among first responders.

As of now, fireworks shows in Bloomington are going on as planned and according to emergency personnel, there’s always a concern for fires starting due to fireworks regardless of the conditions.

As for a drought, it’s not dry enough to be overly concerned, according to McLean County EMA Director Cathy Beck.

“We’re not there yet, the timing for that storm last weekend was great, it gave us a lot of water everything is still green and lucious,” Beck said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists all of McLean County as abnormally dry for this time of year.

“It has been pretty dry and because of that it does increase the likelihood of a little spark becoming a large, preventable fire,” said Bloomington Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, Frank Friend.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency and Bloomington fire remind people that if they choose to shoot off fireworks, remember to do so safely.

“Make sure you have something to put out fires handy; a hose, bucket of water,” Beck said. “Don’t throw away any fire works that have been set off already if they’re not fully extinguished.”

People are also reminded to keep their distance from trees, buildings, other people and even their pets. Even the smallest of sparklers can burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees.

“They can cause a lot of damage, you wouldn’t think that a little sparkler could do that, but it sure can,” Friend said.

Friend recommends against amateur’s shooting off fireworks, there are other ways to enjoy the holiday.

“Go out to one of the big shows, enjoy the show and leave it to the professionals,” Friend said.

Locally, the City of Bloomington will be shooting off fireworks at its annual Fourth celebration at Miller Park. In Peoria, Red, White and Boom returns for the first time in three years.