Drinking coffee is raising awareness for human trafficking in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — Buying a cup of coffee can help raise awareness for human trafficking in central Illinois all January long at CxT Roasting Company.

CxT has partnered with the Center for Prevention of Abuse for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Ten cents from each purchase and 50 cents from each blue pour-over cup purchase will be donated to the Center. Coffee cup sleeves at CxT also show statistics about human trafficking.

Carol Merna, the president and CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse, says that human trafficking is a global issue, but also affects our local community.

In 2018, there were nearly 300 reported cases of human trafficking in Illinois. The Center has helped around 60 local clients who are victims of trafficking.

Merna also says trafficking usually is under-reported and unidentified.

In April, the Center is hosting Light 2020, an educational conference on human trafficking.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse crisis hotline number is 1-800-599-SAFE (7233). The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-800-373-7888.