Drive-by birthday surprise in the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Having a birthday during the stay-at-home order is anything from ordinary.

But a Twin Cities mother made sure her son felt special for his 13th birthday.

Dozens of Vince Lockenvitz’ friends and family gave him a drive-by birthday surprise. Honking their horns, throwing candy, and dropping off gifts.

He had no idea they were coming and both Vince and his mom were shocked by the number of people that came out.

“I was surprised but it was a good surprised,” said Vince.

“I was probably a little overwhelmed with the amount of joy and love, I’ve got some really great friends and some really great family and I appreciate them all coming together,” said Vince’s mother Sara Wright.