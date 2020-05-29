Drive-in theater to open at Keller Station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–As movie theaters stay closed due to COVID-19, families are searching for more entertainment options and drive-in movies theaters are taking center stage.

Keller Station will open their own drive-in theater next weekend, giving people a chance to eat snacks, watch a movie all while being physically distant. Katie Kim, CEO of The Kim Group and developer of Keller Station says this plan has been in the works since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s been about a month and a half in the making, from designing the screen to the projector, to the transmitter and getting copyrights to a movie look at it,” Kim said.

Kim also says the movies will be family-friendly and are still working on getting copyrights to movies. She says food will be available for ordering and is hoping to secure an ice cream truck.

Tickets will go on sale soon for next Friday and Saturday’s movie. Katie Kim says if all goes as planned, next weekend’s movie will be Gremlins.

