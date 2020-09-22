Drive-thru voter registration events at Peoria high schools, Peoria Resource Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

The nonpartisan, civic holiday started in 2012. Here in Peoria, voter registration turned mobile outside the three Peoria public high schools.

Cars lined up from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. where voters could come to a table outside Richwoods, Manual, and Peoria High.

Organizers said it’s a way to give people a voice in a safe and socially distanced way while staying outside. Nadia Edwards, who just turned 18, said she was excited to vote for the very first time.

“I feel really good about it because being black, our voices have been suppressed for so many years and now being able to get that opportunity to vote, it’s really kind of cool,” Edwards said.

The event was sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Jimmy Faggett, President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Peoria, Illinois Chapter said it’s exciting to see Peoria’s youth getting out to register to vote.

“It’s encouraging to get people of all ages but extremely encouraging to see the youth because they’re the future. Without them, we want this to continue to grow, especially the voting,” Faggett said. “Voting is extremely important because it’s the key to everything. Local officials, the laws, schools, the money. Everything we do is predicated on voting and exercising your right to vote.”

There was a second event Tuesday outside the Peoria Police Resource Center from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. on N. Wisconsin near Heartland Health Services.