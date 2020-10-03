Drive-Up food giveaway plans to combat hunger in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Molina Healthcare, Familia Dental, and Heartland Health Services are teaming up to host a Drive-Up food giveaway Sunday in Peoria.

According to a press release from Molina Healthcare, the event will be held in the Familia Dental Parking lot at 1403 W. Glen Ave. from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Organizers plan to distribute 350 bags of produce during the event. The bags will contain potatoes, apples, oranges, carrots, lettuce, and grapes.

Organizers hope the event will help address food insecurities in the community.

The event is free. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

