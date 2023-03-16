All you need is four friends and a cool team name to register for the Drive2Thrive Fundraiser.



The founder of the Peoria Friendship House sat down with us to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event to help support in-need youth in the community. Check out our interview to find out more about what you can expect at the event.



The scavenger hunt will start at Richwoods High School on Saturday, April 29th, and the event will last from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. The registration fee is $150.



You can register now at the Peoria Friendship House website.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.