NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims.

Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.

The two pedestrians have since been identified as Carson Bates and Michael Burns, both students at Illinois State University. They are both still hospitalized and recovering from their injuries.

Police also made contact with McCain that same night, after he had been identified as the driver.

During the investigation of this crash, Normal Police called in the department’s accident reconstruction team. This team determined that the driver of the vehicle was driving northbound on Linden Street at an extremely high rate of speed, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle exited the roadway at the northeast corner of the intersection, where it struck Bates and Burns.

Normal Police and the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office arrested McCain on Oct. 3, upon concluding the investigation. He has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, which is a class 4 felony.

If you have any information which may assist NPD in any investigation, please contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.