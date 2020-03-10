Driver believed to be responsible for 20-year-old’s death, tested positive for illegal substances at the time of the crash

TAZEWELL CO. (WMBD) — A probable cause affidavit reveals 45-year-old Jesse St. Clair, the driver believed to be responsible for the death of 20-year-old Kaitlyn Guard, had illegal substances in his system at the time of the crash, among other issues.

On January 2, 2020, Detective Jake Hibbert of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office conducted an in-person interview with St. Clair. He admitted his license was suspended and his vehicle was not insured at the time of the crash.

A review of the St. Clair’s driving record from the Illinois Secretary of State indicates that the statement he made is true.

While St. Clair was at the hospital a nurse drew his blood and took urine samples. The samples were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The samples were returned with cannabinoids, amphetamine and methamphetamine.