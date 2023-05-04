PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is looking for a suspect related to a shooting incident and vehicle vs. home crash on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were parked on War Memorial Drive at approximately 1:06 a.m. when an unknown person discharged a firearm near them.

Officers identified a suspect as the driver of a nearby vehicle. When officers drove towards the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers later located the vehicle crashed into a house near the 4000 block of Creighton Terrace.

The house was occupied at the time of the crash. The occupants were not injured.

The suspect fled on foot after the crash. A drone and K-9 were deployed to search for the suspect, but they were not found. Officers were able to recover a gun and suspected cocaine from the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.