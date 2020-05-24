Driver dies after being ejected from rollover crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver died Saturday night after being involved in a crash on Interstate 74.

The Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-74 around 11:00 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling eastbound on I-74 when it drove into the right ditch after exiting at milepost 86.5, according to police.

ISP reports the car became airborne and struck the underside of Interstate 474 overpass. The vehicle then rolled over and the driver was ejected.

The identity of the driver will not be released at this time, pending family notification.

