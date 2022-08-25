PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life and cutters to gain access to the interior of the car, while other responders provided medical care to the victim and fire suppression to the vehicle.

The motorist was transported to a local hospital via ambulance while receiving care. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.