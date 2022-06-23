PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The bus driver in a CityLink bus crash was identified Thursday.

According to Peoria police reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, 57-year-old Terrie L. Simons was making a left turn when the bus door flew open.

The in-bus video footage showed Simons let go of the steering wheel to reach for the door when the bus drove off the road and struck four parking meters, a parked truck, and a tree.

Simons has four traffic violations dating back to 1991, but nothing within the last two decades.

Police were able to view the bus’s camera footage leading up to the incident, but there is no footage available after the crash due to the camera system getting damaged in the crash.