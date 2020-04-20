1  of  2
Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Driver pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the crash happened near the intersection of Truitt and Krause road. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Coroners office will release the identity of the deceased at the appropriate time. The crash is still under investigation.

