PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of Krause Avenue and Darst Street after receiving a report of a concrete delivery truck rolling over at approximately 7:43 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, when fire crews arrived on the scene they found the truck on its side, and the driver still in the vehicle. The truck was leaking motor oil, water and hydraulic fluid.

The driver was helped out of the truck, and taken to a local hospital. The driver is expected to be treated and released.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

The rollover caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to the truck.