Driver shot in his car at Taft Homes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Taft Homes.

According to police, a call came in around 1 p.m. for shots fired at the housing complex. After arriving, they say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to this arm. Police say the victim was driving in his car when he was shot, causing him to crash into the fence.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the police. Suspect information is not available at this time.

