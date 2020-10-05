Driver shot in his car at Taft Homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Taft Homes.

According to police, a call came in around 1 p.m. for shots fired at the housing complex. After arriving, they say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to this arm. Police say the victim was driving in his car when he was shot, causing him to crash into the fence.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the police. Suspect information is not available at this time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News