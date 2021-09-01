Driver under the influence arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in Bloomington Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 26-year-old man is dead after being struck by a driver under the influence on Saturday.

Bloomington Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Six Points Road and Juniper Lane for a motor vehicle crash with injury at about 9:22 p.m Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who was seriously injured. Officers and bystanders rendered first aid until the Bloomington Fire Department transported the victim to OSF St. Joseph’s Emergency Room.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect’s vehicle was traveling west on Six Point Road when he struck the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene and did not report the accident.

Later that night at approximately 11 p.m., officers located the driver walking near Four Seasons Road and Ross Drive.

While speaking with the driver, who was then identified as 61-year-old Thomas E. Hall, officers suspected he was impaired. A DUI investigation was conducted and Hall was arrested.

He was charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office for:

One count of aggravated DUI

One count aggravated DUI that caused an accident/bodily harm

One count of failure to report an accident/injury

Bond has been set at $200,000 with 10% to apply.