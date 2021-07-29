Drivers encouraged to avoid South Western Ave because of asphalt paving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers are encouraged to avoid S Western Ave as asphalt paving continues.

From Howett St to Lincoln Ave, traffic is expected to be delayed on Friday, July 30 for milling and asphalt paving operations.

The project has been delayed due to inclement weather on Thursday and will continue Friday into Monday, Aug. 2.

Full traffic stops up to 20 minutes should be expected beginning at 7 a.m. both Friday and Monday.

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling in and around the construction zone, and detour routes will be affected on Howett St and Lincoln Ave.