LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD)- Tuesday, some involved in a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates passed through Central Illinois.

Since Feb. 23, truckers and other drivers from across the country have formed what’s known as “The People’s Convoy”.

The convoy started in California and is expected to end in the Washington, D.C. area. Tuesday, before meeting the main convoy in Indianapolis, drivers from Illinois and Wisconsin met in Le Roy.

The group was met by dozens of supporters that backed drivers who are calling on the government to end the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a long road for everybody. Everybody is ready to get back to a normal life, we need the government to step up and take care of our country,” said Pat Graf, Ellsworth resident.

Cooksville resident Troy Arnett, said he drove a semi for 20 years and he attended Tuesday’s event to support drivers who he says are treated poorly.

“Everything they do every day is harder than it is for everybody else, you eat where you can park. Not where it’s good for you but where you can park,” Arnett said.

Arnett added that he hopes the convoy will bring attention to the lives of truck drivers.

“Forever they’ve been treated as second rate citizens and hopefully this will help them,” Arnett said.

Those involved in the convoy said they will not enter Washington D.C. proper, and they are expected to make it into the D.C. area on Saturday.