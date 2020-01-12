Driving instructors offer advice about driving on icy roads

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.- Driving instructors said when it rains, it pours and when you add snow to that you get a recipe for a dangerous road.

Central Illinois saw a significant weather change, Saturday, that included a mix of rain, snow, and ice. One of the big lessons driving teachers like Jimmy Jordan emphasize is how to break while on slick roads.

Jordan teaches Driver’s Education at Peoria Heights High School and he said while driving on ice, it’s best to be shifted into a lower gear so you’re not moving too fast.

He said when he teaches his students about breaking on slick roads, he teaches pumping the breaks first can lead to an easier stop.

“Pumping your breaks because it’s not abrupt, it’s kind of slow and steady and that’s the best way you can slow your car down,” Jordan said. “Be careful, go slow, don’t be in a rush and plan accordingly.”

Jordan also said it’s best to slow down while driving on bridges because they can still be slicker and icy even when the regular roads are clear.