PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday is the National Day of Unplugging.

Locally, UScellular said it’s trying to help you disconnect from your device.

The wireless carrier said people have an over-connection with technology and a lack thereof with people.

It wants to inspire people to work toward having healthier relationships with those in their life.

“In America right now, we are looking at our devices for more than five hours per day,” said Store Manager Lee Scott. “I, in fact, checked mine yesterday, and it was nearly seven hours, which is better than every three minutes we’re picking up that device. So, that’s what we’re trying to do… is reset the things that matter least, for the things that matter most, which is each other.”

Peoria’s store manager at University said while everyone has different opinions on what’s important it’s still valuable to re-evaluate where those priorities land.

“Our phones, after all, were supposed to be an additive to our lives and they’ve become a bit addictive to our lives,” said Scott. “So, that’s what this whole thing is… to identify the things that matter a little bit more than just the devices.”

UScellular launched a personal experiment called Phones Down for 5. It’s part of their Let’s Find US campaign.

It challenges you to take a break from your phone, For either five days, five hours, or even just five minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.