Drought conditions could be improving across Central Illinois, farmers excited

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — Despite it being a rainy day Tuesday, drought conditions continue to grip Central Illinois.

Corn is not as affected by the ongoing drought as some crops, but farmers say that soybeans are taking a hit from the lack of rain. Without enough rain, just over 50% of corn and soybeans are in good shape as of the last week of August.

Tazewell County Farm Bureau Manager, Emily Rogier, said the more rain the better.

“Mother nature definitely shut off the water spigot this month. I think it goes to show, we always say no rain, no gain. Farmers have definitely felt the heat and humidity in the month of august. The rain and precipitation we are receiving today isn’t gonna do too much but maybe help mature those crops that are still out there,” said Rogier.

Before Tuesday’s rain, every county in the area was experiencing mild (abnormal) drought conditions, and even though things are improving, we still need more rain.

The next drought monitor is issued Thursday.

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected