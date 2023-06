SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spring Valley Fire Department announced a burn ban is in effect within the city limits Friday.

According to a fire department Facebook update, the burn order will remain in effect until the city receives enough rain to help drought conditions.

The ban does include burn barrels.

The fire department warns that under current drought conditions, even a small fire can spread rapidly. Even for small fires, everyone is encouraged to call 911.