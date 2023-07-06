Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — The latest drought monitor released on Thursday, July 6th showed some improvement in drought conditions across Central Illinois thanks to some much needed rain that fell over the region this past week.

Data from June 27th showed that all of Central Illinois was considered to be experiencing “Severe Drought” conditions which was brought on by abnormally warm and dry conditions in May and June. Thanks to some of recent rounds of rain there’s been some notable improvements in our ongoing drought as parts of the region, including Peoria County, were saw a downgrade to “Moderate Drought”. You can compare last week’s drought monitor to this week’s using the slider below.

Drought by the numbers (Cumulative Percentage Area)

Date None D0-D4 D1-D4 D2-D4 D3-D4 D4 6-27 0.00% 100.00% 92.73% 58.73% 1.10% 0.00% 7-4 2.10% 97.90% 84.89% 45.67% 0.30% 0.00% Change 2.10% -2.10″ -7.84% -13.06% -0.80% 0.00%

Precipitation by the numbers

Central Illinois received some much needed rainfall over the course of the last week with most areas seeing somewhere between 2 and 5 inches of rainfall. Peoria’s official total from Peoria International Airport was 2.66″ since June 28th while Normal saw 2.10″ of rain in the same period. Both areas received more rain in the last week than they received throughout the entire month of June.

Here’s a look at our rainfall and rainfall deficits in Peoria and Normal since April 1st.

Location April

Rainfall May

Rainfall June

Rainfall July-to-Date

Rainfall Total

Rainfall Peoria 2.65″ (-1.34″) 1.83″ (-2.86″) 1.52″ (-2.21″) 1.39″ (+0.78″) 7.39″ (-5.63″) Normal 1.79″ (-1.93″) 2.18″ (-2.63″) 1.82″ (-2.26″) 0.65″ (-0.23″) 6.44″ (-7.05″)

Even though the rainfall over the last week has been welcomed, we still have some very large rainfall deficits in place since April 1st and it’s going to take a while to make up those deficits.

Determining drought is more than just precipitation

While precipitation certainly plays a large role in drought conditions, there are other indicators used to determine if an area is in a drought and if those conditions are worsening. Those indictors are streamflow, reservoir levels, temperature and evaporative demand, soil moisture and vegetation health. So, while additional precipitation will help pull us out of the drought, we’re going to need to see improvement in some of those other indicators before we are considered drought free.

A look ahead through the month of July

It appears the pattern change we desperately needed and saw last week could more-or-less be here to stay. The long range pattern favors more opportunities for rain and temperatures that will be near to below average. While drought will likely continue for the next several weeks, this pattern should continue to lead to improvement area wide.

The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) 6-10 day outlook calls for a greater chance of below average temperatures and above average precipitation from July 12th through the 16th.

That trend is likely to extend further into the month, in fact the CPC’s forecast for the month of July calls for a greater likelihood of above average precipitation with an equal chance of near, above or below average temperatures. If I were to write a prescription for drought relief, it would look a lot like this.