PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after police found a heap of drugs and firearms during a search.

At approximately 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, officers executed search warrants at two residences in the 1400 block of W. Smith Street, a few blocks away from Proctor Recreation Center.

During the search, officers found and took:

604 grams of cannabis

More than 3,000 methamphetamine pills

142 grams of cocaine

1,026 grams of synthetic cannabis (K2)

Drug equipment

A large sum of currency

Two handguns

One rifle

Ammunition

An investigation into drug sales led police to arrest 38-year-old Don C. Coleman, 20-year-old Javion D. Parker, and 42-year-old Pamela N. Riggs.

Coleman was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of cannabis, distribution of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic cannabis, unlawful possession of synthetic cannabis with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Parker was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis and the distribution of cannabis, while Riggs was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and an outstanding warrant.

The trio were taken to the Peoria County Jail.