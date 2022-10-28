PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be given a new home with some help.

OSF Healthcare is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Peoria Police Department for Drug Takeback Day on Oct. 29.

The organizations are hoping to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse.

In the United States, the drug overdose epidemic is considered a public health, public safety, and national security threat. Leaders at the DEA said the national event can stop an opioid addiction from ever starting.

Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at OSF Healthcare Jerry Storm said, “last year, there were over 107,000 deaths that were associated with drug misuse and abuse, and that results to basically one individual dying about every five minutes in the United States.”

Storm said it’s important to dispose of old medicines during the event on Saturday.

He said emptying pills into the toilet can contaminate water streams, and throwing them out in the garbage can result in kids or animals getting a hold of them.

People can take their medicines to local police departments, hospitals, and more from 10 am 20 2 pm, Saturday, Oct. 29. Find a location near you at using OSF’s website or the DEA’s website.