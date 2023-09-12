PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department seized firearms, ammunition and drugs from an East Bluff house early Tuesday morning, the department announced.

“Although this morning’s bust may not seem like much to some people, our officers removed two more illegal guns off the streets of Peoria. As I stated last week, the Peoria Police Department will continue to use every available tool and resource at our disposal to reduce violence in this great city,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. “Whether it’s one gun or 50 guns, every illegal gun off the streets is a win for our community.”

Officers raided a house in the 400 block of East Thrush Street shortly after 6 a.m. Inside was Darnell D. Payton, 41. Officers allegedly found illegal drugs, drug packaging, drug equipment, two handguns, extended Glock magazines, and ammunition, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Payton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis and awaits formally charging by Peoria County prosecutors.