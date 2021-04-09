Drum Circle night is back in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Drum Circle night comes back for the warm weather season of events, bringing electric rhythm and local artwork to Tower Park in Peoria Heights on Friday, April 9.

In four years, Peoria Drum Circle has evolved from a small group of musicians playing music into a diverse display of community involvement and sharing.

The event’s organizer Natasha Greene said she is excited about this year’s events, and said each night will feature a food truck, dozens of local art vendors, and plenty of drums for all ages to use.

“It’s a free music-making event, anybody is welcome to play,” Greene said. “I think people really get to just let their creativity flow in whatever way that suits them.”

Greene said at first she was timid about coming to the drum circle, but she soon grew to love the outlet it became. She said there are many benefits to holding an event like this: it’s family-friendly, attending can be very therapeutic, and the interactivity helps create unity among a community.

“This year I think this is needed more than ever, you know? People need an outlet for stress relief, and relaxation, and fun.”

Drum Circle will be held every second Friday until October.