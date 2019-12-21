Drunk driving crash leaves three dead in Fulton County

CUBA, Ill. — Three people are dead after a Friday evening drunk-driving crash just north of Cuba.

Police said 20-year-old Galesburg man Pedro Orozco was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

He was driving northbound on Illinois Rt 97, while another vehicle was heading westbound on Rt 9. At the intersection, Orozco reportedly struck the other vehicle broadside.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the two-vehicle accident. The three occupants of the other vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.

Orozco and two occupants in his car were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. An occupant of Orozco’s vehicle was also cited for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor

Deputies were assisted on scene by a Life Flight, the Canton Police Department, Canton Fire Department, Cuba Fire Department, Cass Putnam Rescue Squad, Fulton County EMT, and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

This accident still under investigation, with a reconstruction pending.

This story will be updated.